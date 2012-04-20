By Andreas Cremer
MUNICH, April 20 German truck maker MAN SE
plans to implement cost-cutting steps to rein in
declining profit which fell by more than a fifth in the first
quarter on heightening competition in core western European
markets.
Operating profit at the Munich-based truck maker fell 22
percent to 253 million euros ($332.5 million) from 325 million
euros a year earlier, the company said in statement published on
Friday, citing preliminary results.
"We currently perceive strong pressure on margins,
especially in stagnating markets that we have to and will
counter with measures to boost profitability and efficiency,"
Chief Executive Officer Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said in a speech
to be delivered at the company's annual general meeting in
Munich.
($1 = 0.7609 euros)
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer)