MUNICH, April 20 German truck maker MAN SE plans to implement cost-cutting steps to rein in declining profit which fell by more than a fifth in the first quarter on heightening competition in core western European markets.

Operating profit at the Munich-based truck maker fell 22 percent to 253 million euros ($332.5 million) from 325 million euros a year earlier, the company said in statement published on Friday, citing preliminary results.

"We currently perceive strong pressure on margins, especially in stagnating markets that we have to and will counter with measures to boost profitability and efficiency," Chief Executive Officer Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said in a speech to be delivered at the company's annual general meeting in Munich. ($1 = 0.7609 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)