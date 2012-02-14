FRANKFURT Feb 14 German truck maker MAN SE said it expects its 2012 operating margin to slip to about 8.5 percent from 9.0 percent in 2011, citing weaker commercial vehicles demand in Brazil.

It said it expects the European commercial vehicles market to remain stable from 2011.

The company said on Tuesday its 2011 operating profit rose to 1.48 billion euros ($1.96 billion), just above consensus of 1.46 billion in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)