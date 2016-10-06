Oct 6 A former partner at Pershing Square Capital Management is preparing to launch a new fund, according to a U.S. regulatory filing.

Paul Hilal, who left Pershing Square in January, is launching Mantle Ridge LP, a New York-based investment fund, the filing said.

Hilal was a close lieutenant to Pershing's founder, William Ackman, and was a driving force behind the activist fund's investment in railway operator Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd .

Hilal did not immediately return an email seeking comment. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)