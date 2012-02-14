Feb 14 Manufacturers Life Insurance sold C$500 million ($500 million) in 10-year notes on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The notes, which have a maturity date of June 1, 2022, have an initial coupon rate of 4.165 percent. They were priced at par to yield 270 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

On June 1, 2017, the initial reset date, the notes will convert to a floating-rate issue.

The investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal were the bookrunning managers of the sale. ($1=C$1) (Reporting by Pam Niimi, Editing by Gary Crosse)