BERLIN, June 3 Germany's manufacturing sector
shrank slightly in May but new work and output both increased, a
survey showed on Monday, suggesting industry in Europe's largest
economy was stabilising.
Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the German
manufacturing sector, which makes up around one fifth of the
economy, rose to 49.4 in May, the highest level since February
and up from 48.1 the previous month.
May's figure was above a flash reading of 49.0 but still
below the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction.
"Germany's manufacturing sector achieved a pronounced change
of momentum in May, as output and new orders both expanded for
the first time in three months," said Tim Moore, senior
economist at Markit.
"While there was still some drag on the headline PMI number
from falling employment levels, overall the survey results are
much less downbeat than those seen in April."
That chimes with the view expressed last week by Germany's
DIW economic research institute that the German economy is
regaining traction after a weak start to the year, with the
industrial sector having overcome a weak patch in early 2013.
Order books were fuller than in any month since February and
industrial output increased at its fastest rate since January as
factories churned out more investment goods.
New export orders declined very slightly for a third
straight month but with a reading of 49.9, almost stagnated as
new contracts from China and the United States helped compensate
for weaker appetite within the recession-hit euro zone.
Backlogs of work fell slightly as factories continued to
work through orders in hand due to relatively weak demand and
manufacturers, particularly of consumer and intermediate goods,
cut jobs at the fastest rate since January.
Input prices fell at the fastest rate in almost four years,
with firms pointing to lower raw material costs, especially of
metals. Output prices also decreased due to lower purchasing
costs and client demand for discounts - albeit less sharply than
input prices, alleviating cost burdens somewhat.
The German economy put in a strong performance during the
early years of the euro zone crisis but it contracted in the
fourth quarter and only narrowly avoided a recession by posting
0.1 percent growth in the first three months of this year.
However, recent data have largely pointed to an upturn in
the economy, with sentiment indicators improving and
backward-looking data showing that industrial orders, exports,
imports and output have all risen, though unemployment has also
edged higher and retail sales have fallen.
