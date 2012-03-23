(In U.S. dollars)

TORONTO, March 23 Manulife Financial paid Chief Executive Don Guloien $8.7 million in 2011, a 6.5 percent pay cut from the previous year, Canada's largest insurer said on Friday.

Guloien, who has shepherded the company through a rebuilding phase as it tries to reduce its exposure to weak financial markets, earned just under $986,550 million in base salary, $5.4 million in stock and option awards, $1.59 million in non-equity incentive compensation, and $568,300 in pension value.

"Under Mr. Guloien's leadership, the company made significant progress on our plan to strategically reposition the business to drive long-term shareholder value," Manulife said in securities filing.

Guloien was paid $9.3 million in 2010.

(Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Peter Galloway)