BRIEF-Tusker Medical raises $10.2 mln in equity financing
* Tusker Medical Inc files to say it has raised $10.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $18 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s8IGhH)
TORONTO Feb 27 Manulife Financial Corp said on Monday its banking subsidiary was fined by Canada's financial intelligence agency last year for what Manulife described as administrative lapses in reporting financial transactions.
The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac, last April fined an unnamed Canadian bank C$1.1 million ($837,000), the first time it had penalized an institution. ($1 = 1.3148 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 Italy's Finance Minister said on Friday he was confident a positive solution can soon be reached with the European Union for two ailing banks from the Veneto region.