April 25 Canadian insurer Manulife Financial
Corp said Charles Guay would relinquish his role as
president and chief executive of Manulife Quebec at the end of
2016.
A search is underway for a Manulife head in Quebec, the
company said on Monday.
Guay became president and CEO of Manulife Quebec and
executive vice president and general manager of the
institutional markets of Manulife Canada in February 2015
following the acquisition of the Canadian operations of Standard
Life by Manulife.
Manulife said Sue Reibel will take over Guay's role as
executive vice president and general manager, institutional
markets for Manulife Canada in June.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)