BRIEF-TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
TORONTO May 3 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, on Wednesday reported a rise in first quarter earnings, marginally beating market forecasts with help from strong sales in Asia.
The company said core earnings, excluding one-off items and market movements, rose 22 percent to C$1.1 billion ($801 million), or 53 Canadian cents a share. Analysts on average had expected core earnings of 52 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. ($1 = 1.3729 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by David Gregorio)
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.