BRIEF-Methanex reports Q4 earnings per share $0.28
Nov 10 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, reported a 79.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, mainly due to gains from its diverse investments.
The company, which also has operations in the United States and Asia, booked a C$297 million ($221 million) net gain in the third quarter.
Net income attributable to the insurer's shareholders rose to C$1.12 billion, or 55 Canadian cents per share, from C$622 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Manulife's core earnings per share were 49 Canadian cents. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Teradyne reports record fourth quarter orders, fiscal year 2016 results, and increase in quarterly dividend
* BancorpSouth announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results; declares quarterly dividend