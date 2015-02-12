(Adds comments from CFO interview, market reaction)
By Jeffrey Hodgson
TORONTO Feb 12 Canadian insurer Manulife
Financial Corp reported a weaker-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by a jump in some types
of claims, and warned macroeconomic factors like low interest
rates would produce "headwinds" in 2015.
The insurer reported common shareholders' net income fell to
C$612 million ($487.11 million), or 33 Canadian cents a share,
in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$1.26 billion, or 68
Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Canada's largest life insurer said its core earnings were 36
Canadian cents per common share. Analysts on average had
expected Manulife to earn 41 Canadian cents a share. Manulife
shares fell 4 percent to C$20.95 in Toronto following the
results.
"Core earnings, due to a variety of experience factors, were
below our plan. Also, the macro environment, including low
interest rates, produces headwinds for 2015," Chief Executive
Donald Guloien said in a statement.
The experience factors, as they're referred to in the
insurance industry, consisted mainly of increased claims,
particularly dental claims in Canada and long-term care claims
in the United States, said Steve Roder, Manulife's chief
financial officer.
"We have to examine these fluctuations and understand
whether it means that we have to reconsider basic assumptions.
But as of now, we have no indication that it has any
implications for 2015," he told Reuters.
Roder said Manulife, which hiked its dividend last August,
had a solid solvency position. He said further hikes would be
decided by the board, but that "we would like to think that was
the first step of many."
On the prospect of stock buybacks, Roder noted previous
comments by Guloien that this was not a top priority for
deploying excess capital because of the potential returns
available from investing in organic growth and well-priced
acquisitions.
"We'd like to think that we can find better opportunities
than buying back shares," Roder said.
Manulife took a C$353 million hit related mostly to the
impact of the sharp drop in oil prices on the value of some of
its investments. But its chief investment officer said in the
earnings statement that given volatility and depressed asset
valuations, the insurer views it as an opportune time to acquire
additional oil and gas properties.
The results come a day after Manulife rival Sun Life
Financial Inc also reported weaker-than-expected
fourth-quarter results.
($1 = 1.2564 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson Editing by W Simon)