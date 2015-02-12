TORONTO Feb 12 Manulife Financial Corp
reported a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on
Thursday and warned macroeconomic factors like low interest
rates would produce "headwinds" in 2015.
The insurer reported common shareholders' net income fell to
C$612 million ($487.11 million), or 33 Canadian cents a share,
in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$1.26 billion, or 68
Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Canada's largest life insurer said its core earnings were 36
Canadian cents per common share. Analysts on average had
expected Manulife to earn 41 Canadian cents a share.
($1 = 1.2564 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson Editing by W Simon)