* Mutual fund unit sold C$864 mln in mutual funds in Q2

* Year-to-date fund sales up 66 pct from yr-before period

* Funds available to advisers and their clients

TORONTO, Aug 24 Manulife Financial's (MFC.TO) mutual fund arm launched 15 new funds on Wednesday available to financial advisers and their clients as it seeks to add to the strong sales momentum it has built so far this year.

Manulife Mutual Funds managed about C$17.9 billion ($18.1 billion) in assets for Canadian investors, as of June 30.

The unit of the Toronto-based insurance giant said it sold C$864 million in mutual funds in the second quarter. It has sold more than C$2.2 billion year to date, as of June 30, up 66 percent from the year before.

"With the addition of a large number of high quality funds to our lineup, we continue to send a strong message to advisers and their clients of the positive momentum at Manulife Mutual Funds," Jeff Ray, assistant vice-president of mutual funds and structured products, said in a release.

The new offerings include:

- A leveraged company class fund that invests mainly in the equity and debt securities of industries and companies in difficult circumstances with the potential to rebound. The fund will be managed by Dennis McCafferty, John Iles and Joseph Rizzo of Manulife Asset Management U.S. LLC.

- A global balanced fund that invests mainly in Canadian and foreign equity and fixed-income securities, with no asset, sector or geographical constraints. It will be managed by Alan Wicks and Terry Carr.

- A U.S. all cap equity fund and a U.S. large cap equity fund, managed by Walter McCormick and Emory Sanders of Manulife Asset Management.

- An Asia total return bond fund that mainly invests in fixed-income securities issued by governments, agencies, supranationals and corporations in Asia. It will be managed by Endre Pedersen and Yu-Ming Wang of Manulife Asset Management, Hong Kong.

- A global small cap balanced fund that combines global small cap equities and global multi-sector bonds. It will be managed by Paul Moroz of Mawer Investment Management Ltd and Dan Janis of Manulife Asset Management.

The other funds include a global focused balanced fund, an international value equity fund, a high-yield bond fund an Asia equity class fund, and a a diversified strategies fund.

The firm also said its Manulife Simplicity Income Portfolio was being renamed Manulife Diversified Income Portfolio and joining the Manulife Income Family of Funds.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Rob Wilson)