TORONTO, Nov 27 Manulife Financial, one
of North America's largest insurers, has promoted Marianne
Harrison to the post of general manager of its Canadian
division, giving her responsibility for one of the company's
three key business units.
Harrison joined Toronto-based Manulife in 2003 and has been
serving as president of long-term care at Manulife-owned John
Hancock Insurance. She replaces Paul Rooney, who earlier this
month was appointed chief operating officer.
Harrison, a chartered accountant who worked for
Toronto-Dominion Bank before joining Manulife, will
assume her new job on Jan. 1 and will report to Chief Executive
Donald Guloien.
In addition to its Canadian unit and its U.S. John Hancock
unit, Manulife is active in 11 countries in Asia.
Its profits have suffered due to low bond yields and
volatile equity markets in the wake of the 2008 market crash,
but the company has targeted C$4 billion in core profit by 2016.
It had core profit of C$1.65 billion through the first three
quarters of 2012.
In a separate statement, Manulife said it will issue 8
million Series 11 preferred shares at C$25 each for gross
proceeds of C$200 million. The offering will be underwritten by
a syndicate of dealers co-led by Scotiabank, RBC Capital Markets
and TD Securities, it said.
Manulife's shares were flat at C$12.48 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange at mid-morning on Tuesday.