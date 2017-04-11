BRIEF-Henderson European Focus Trust says allotted 10,000 ordinary shares of 50p each
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
April 11 Manulife Real Estate, the global real estate arm of Manulife Financial Corp, said on Tuesday it acquired 8 Cross Street, a 28-storey office tower in Singapore, for $526 million.
The 355,000-square foot property, located in Raffles Place Central Business District, will house Manulife Singapore's operations.
The deal is Manulife Real Estate's first real estate acquisition in Singapore and the second largest in its global portfolio to date, the company said.
Manulife Financial is Canada's biggest insurer.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility
* Issued 500 ordinary shares of 12.50 stg from its block listing facility at a price of 411.90 stg per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)