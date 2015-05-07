TORONTO May 7 Manulife Financial Corp,
Canada's largest insurer, reported a lower first-quarter profit
on Thursday, hurt by weakness in U.S. wealth management sales
and the impact of energy holdings on its investment business.
However, the Toronto-based company recorded a rise in assets
under management to C$821 billion ($680 billion) and increased
its quarterly dividend.
The company's net profit fell to C$723 million, or 36
Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared
with C$818 million, or 42 Canadian cents a share, in the same
period last year.
Core profit rose to 39 Canadian cents a share, from 37
Canadian cents a share a year earlier.
($1 = 1.2067 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Tilak; editing by David Clarke)