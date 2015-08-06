TORONTO Aug 6 Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp reported a higher quarterly profit on an adjusted basis on Thursday, boosted by growth in wealth management and life insurance.

The Toronto-based company earned C$600 million, or 29 Canadian cents a share, in the second quarter, compared with C$943 million, or 49 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Core profit rose to 44 Canadian cents per share from 36 cents a share. (Reporting by John Tilak; editing by Jason Neely)