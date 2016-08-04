BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
TORONTO Aug 4 Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp reported second-quarter results which were below market expectations and warned of a charge of up to C$500 million ($382 million) in the third quarter.
The company reported core earnings of C$833 million, or 40 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$902 million, or 44 cents a share, the year before.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 46 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 1.3073 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Mark Potter)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.