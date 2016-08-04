TORONTO Aug 4 Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp reported second-quarter results which were below market expectations and warned of a charge of up to C$500 million ($382 million) in the third quarter.

The company reported core earnings of C$833 million, or 40 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$902 million, or 44 cents a share, the year before.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 46 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

