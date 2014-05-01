CORRECTED-Keane Group posts bigger loss; sees higher Q1 gross revenue (March 14)
March 14 Oilfield services company Keane Group Inc reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter, and the company forecast an increase in first-quarter gross revenue.
TORONTO May 1 Manulife Financial Corp said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose by more than 50 percent, helped by a stronger investment performance.
Manulife, Canada's biggest life insurer, said net income attributed to shareholders was C$818 million ($745.36 million), or 42 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$540 million, or 28 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Core profit, which excludes one-time items and market-related gains and losses, was C$719 million, or 37 Canadian cents per share, up from C$619 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share.
The analysts' average estimate for core profit was 39 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 1.0975 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
March 14 Oilfield services company Keane Group Inc reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter, and the company forecast an increase in first-quarter gross revenue.
* Verizon and CBS Corporation announce multiyear content carriage agreement
* Says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: