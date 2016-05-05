Norway picks Germany over France in race to supply submarines
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
May 5 Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's biggest life insurer, reported a 45 percent jump in first-quarter earnings, boosted by strong sales in Asia and gains from interest rate movements.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$1.05 billion ($817 million), or 51 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31, from C$723 million, or 36 Canadian cents a share, a year ago. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
OSLO, Feb 3 Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide announced on Friday.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.