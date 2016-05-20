Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson Nutrition - WSJ
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
SINGAPORE May 20 Units in newly listed real estate investment trust Manulife US REIT opened on Friday in Singapore at $0.82, slightly below their offer price in a $519.2 million sale, the city-state's biggest initial public offering in almost two years.
The IPO was priced at $0.83 per unit. The asset is priced in U.S. dollars, though listed in Singapore.
The listing of the REIT, whose sponsor is a part of life insurer Manulife Financial Corp, is Singapore's biggest since the $611 million debut of Accordia Golf Trust in July 2014.
The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has been facing a dearth of IPOs, hurt by weak market sentiment. Funds raised through IPOs and reverse takeovers on the SGX's main board totalled S$276 million ($200 million) in 2015, compared with S$3.18 billion the previous year.
At 0622 GMT, units of Manulife US REIT, comprising three office properties in the United States, were trading at $0.79. The broader market was up nearly 0.75 percent.
($1 = 1.3782 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Feb 2 China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.
* Following acquisition, SureTec will operate as a separate business unit