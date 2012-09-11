BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
TORONTO, Sept 11 Manulife Financial Corp : * Focused on organic growth but may consider acquisitions that don't raise
proportional risk - Manulife John Hancock president Jim Boyle * Manulife's boyle says company does not need to make acquisitions to meet its
goals * Manulife's boyle says doesn't expect much consolidation in U.S., says bank's
most serious growth ambitions are in Asia
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.