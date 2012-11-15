TORONTO Nov 15 Manulife Financial Corp : * CEO Guloien says expects less volatile earnings in future * CEO says company's current MCCSR ratio would be higher if measured with same

criteria as prior periods * 2016 C$4 billion core earnings target assumes Asia division contributes more

than either Canadian division or U.S. division * Says 2016 C$4 billion core earnings target will depend more heavily on wealth

management growth than insurance business growth * CFO says 2016 profit target assumes "current interest rate forward curve

prevails" * CFO says Asia to be engine of insurance growth, continent to account for 60

percent of insurance sales by 2016 * CEO guloien says can't predict when the company will raise its dividend