BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TORONTO Nov 15 Manulife Financial Corp : * CEO Guloien says expects less volatile earnings in future * CEO says company's current MCCSR ratio would be higher if measured with same
criteria as prior periods * 2016 C$4 billion core earnings target assumes Asia division contributes more
than either Canadian division or U.S. division * Says 2016 C$4 billion core earnings target will depend more heavily on wealth
management growth than insurance business growth * CFO says 2016 profit target assumes "current interest rate forward curve
prevails" * CFO says Asia to be engine of insurance growth, continent to account for 60
percent of insurance sales by 2016 * CEO guloien says can't predict when the company will raise its dividend
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.