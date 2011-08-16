* Morgan Stanley among banks likely to win IPO mandate
* Manchester offering a coup for Singapore exchange
(Adds underwriter, company details)
HONG KONG Aug 16 English Premier League
football champions Manchester United plans a $1 billion
initial public offering (IPO) in Singapore by the end of the
year, depending on market conditions, IFR reported on Tuesday,
citing a source with direct knowledge of the plans.
Morgan Stanley and at least one other bank were close
to winning the mandate for the IPO, but others could also be
added to the group, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Speculation had been rife in recent months about Manchester
United listing in Hong Kong, which has become the venue of
choice for global brands such as fashion house Prada SpA
and cosmetics maker L'Occitane International
.
With nearly two-thirds of its 300 million fans in
Asia, the region has become an important growth area for the
loss-making club.
Earlier this month, the Sunday Mirror reported the Glazer
family, which controls the club, was looking to sell as much as
25 percent in an offering.
Despite the mounting talk of a Hong Kong offering, the
territory bars unprofitable companies from listing on its
exchange.
The IPO of a globally recognized brand such as Manchester
United would be a coup for Singapore, which has been competing
with Hong Kong for international listings.
Despite winning the biggest IPO in Asia Pacific during the
first half of 2011 -- the $5.45 billion deal from Hutchison Port
Holdings Trust in March -- Singapore's $7.1 billion in
IPO proceeds in the period paled to Hong Kong's $13.4 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Glazer family took Manchester United private following
their 790 million pounds ($1.3 billion) takeover in 2005.
United's turnover in the three months through March firmed 1
percent from a year earlier to 75.2 million pounds, led by a
surge in commercial revenue.
Morgan Stanley did not offer an immediate comment.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Dan Lalor and David Holmes)