* Credit Suisse, UBS, Morgan Stanley likely bookrunners
* Plans to float by the end of the year
* United offering a coup for Singapore exchange
By Fiona Lau and Saeed Azhar
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Aug 16 English Premier
League soccer champions Manchester United are looking
to raise $1 billion via a stock market flotation in Singapore by
the end of 2011, sources with direct knowledge of the situation
said on Tuesday.
A flotation could help reduce the club's huge debt pile
which has helped make the owning Glazer family deeply unpopular
with many fans, helping inspire slogans such as "Love United,
Hate Glazer" brandished by some supporters.
The debts could also mean United could struggle to meet the
"Financial Fair Play" rules put forward by soccer's European
governing body UEFA, one of the aims of which is to limit the
amount of borrowing clubs can take on, though the application of
the rules on individual clubs remains to be seen.
It would be a second stock market incarnation for the club,
which was listed in London before being taken over by the
Glazers in 2005.
Banks Credit Suisse and UBS were close
to winning the mandate for the initial public offering (IPO), a
Reuters source with knowledge of the deal said. IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication, reported that Morgan Stanley were
also in the running.
Sources could not confirm whether United's potential
offering would include existing shares, which would involve the
Glazer family cashing in on some of their stake.
Despite their unpopularity among fans, the Glazers have
consistently said they do not plan to sell the club, making it
more likely they plan to issue new shares to raise funds which
could be used to reduce the club's huge debt pile.
Earlier this month, Britain's Sunday Mirror tabloid reported
the Glazers were looking to sell as much as 25 percent in a
share offering. It was unclear whether the $1 billion figure
related to the sale of a stake of this size.
United have an estimated 333 million fans globally and more
than 190 million in Asia. As with many other English soccer
teams, the Asia region has become an important growth area for
the club, with media speculation in recent months suggesting
Hong Kong as the most likely destination for an IPO.
NET LOSS
One source said the loss-making club had switched to
Singapore from Hong Kong, which has become the venue of choice
for global brands such as fashion house Prada SpA and
cosmetics maker L'Occitane International , but did not
give a reason.
Hong Kong bars unprofitable companies from listing on its
exchange. United's 2010 full-year results showed gross debt
attached to the club standing at 522 million pounds, with a net
loss of 84 million pounds.
The Glazer family, which took United private following their
790 million pounds ($1.3 billion) takeover in 2005, has endured
a turbulent spell at the helm of the Old Trafford side. Fans
have taken to wearing the green and yellow colours of United's
predecessor club Newton Heath in an anti-Glazer campaign.
The Americans have been criticised by supporters who are
uncomfortable with the club's levels of debt, despite continued
on-field success, most recently last season's record 19th league
title.
A multi-million pounds summer signing spree of players
including Ashley Young from Aston Villa may have helped assuage
fan concerns, along with an opening day 2-1 league victory
against West Bromwich Albion.
The IPO of a globally recognized brand such as Manchester
United would be a coup for Singapore, which has been competing
with Hong Kong for international listings.
Despite winning the biggest IPO in Asia Pacific during the
first half of 2011 -- the $5.45 billion deal from Hutchison Port
Holdings Trust in March -- Singapore's $7.1 billion in
IPO proceeds in the period paled in comparison with Hong Kong's
$13.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
A Manchester United spokesman said the club do not comment
on speculation, while Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
A UBS spokesman in Hong Kong declined to comment. Credit
Suisse was not available for comment.
(Writing by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong and Neil Maidment in
London; Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Dan
Lalor and David Holmes)