FRANKFURT Oct 26 German engineering group Manz AG cut its forecast for sales and profits, becoming the latest German midsized company to suffer from slowing growth in Asia.

"The macroeconomic cooling off in China as well as the developments on the Chinese capital markets in the past weeks have led to a significantly restrained propensity on the part of customers to invest," the company said in a statement.

Manz said it would launch a restructuring programme, adding it would focus on its Consumer Electronics and Energy Storage units in the future. It will put its Solar segment under strategic review, the group said.

A series of profit warnings by German companies in recent weeks is highlighting the vulnerability of small and midcap companies to emerging markets, which are now at best seeing weaker growth. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)