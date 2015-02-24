DUESSELDORF, Germany Feb 24 Dieter Manz, founder, chief executive and largest shareholder of German engineering group Manz, has no plans to sell the company, he told Reuters in an interview, responding to speculation about a possible takeover by Apple.

Manz, who owns 41 percent in the company, also said that its solar business was almost fully written down after an unscheduled amortisation of 22.5 million euros in 2014. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)