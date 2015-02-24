FRANKFURT Feb 24 German engineering group Manz
AG slumped to an operating loss last year as it
amortised development costs at its solar business, it said on
Tuesday, adding it expected to return to profit this year.
The 2014 loss before interest and tax (EBIT) came to 32.8
million euros ($37.2 million), compared with a year-earlier
profit of 3.1 million, weighed down by the unscheduled
amortisation of 22.5 million euros.
Its shares were down 3.5 percent in pre-market trade at
brokerage Lang & Schwarz.
($1 = 0.8827 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)