July 24 Maoye Logistics Corp Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Beijing TrustMeDu Sci-Tech Co via cash and share issue for 878 million yuan ($141.74 million)

* Says plans to raise 131.7 million yuan via private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on July 25

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rDiGFw, bit.ly/1peyMSC

($1 = 6.1944 Chinese Yuan)