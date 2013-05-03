BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MADRID May 3 Spanish insurer Mapfre posted a 1.6 percent rise in total revenues to 6.9 billion euros ($9 billion) in the first quarter of 2013, as strong overseas businesses including in Brazil offset woes at home.
Mapfre said on Friday that net profit dropped 2.6 percent in the quarter, compared with a year ago, to 264 million euros. A troubled domestic economy weighed on its business, where revenues faltered, but they grew over 6 percent in its international division.
Mapfre said it made 54 of profits overseas. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.