MADRID, July 24 Spanish insurer Mapfre said on Thursday its first half net profit had risen 0.4 percent from a year ago to 458 million euros ($617.06 million), helped by growth in some pockets of its international business, such as in Brazil and Mexico.

It said premium income was flat from a year ago in the January-June period, at 11.8 billion euros.

The strength of the euro against emerging market currencies, in Latin America and Turkey, hit earnings, however, and Mapfre said that at constant exchange rates profit would have grown 7 percent in the period. ($1 = 0.7422 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)