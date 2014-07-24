MADRID, July 24 Spanish insurer Mapfre
said on Thursday its first half net profit had risen 0.4 percent
from a year ago to 458 million euros ($617.06 million), helped
by growth in some pockets of its international business, such as
in Brazil and Mexico.
It said premium income was flat from a year ago in the
January-June period, at 11.8 billion euros.
The strength of the euro against emerging market currencies,
in Latin America and Turkey, hit earnings, however, and Mapfre
said that at constant exchange rates profit would have grown 7
percent in the period.
($1 = 0.7422 Euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)