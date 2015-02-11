BRIEF-Noble Group says Franklin Resources ceases to be a substantial shareholder
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
Feb 11 Mapfre SA
* Spain's Mapfre says 2014 net profit rose 6.9 percent from a year earlier to 845 million euros ($955.36 million). Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1Akrzrd] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Reporting By Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 Moody's said on Tuesday it will not issue a sovereign credit rating decision on South Africa this Friday, as previously planned, but will do so after a review that could take 30 to 90 days.