July 30 Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods
Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss as restructuring
costs fell about 64 percent.
The company's net loss from continuing operations narrowed
to C$7.5 million ($5.8 million), or 5 Canadian cents per share,
in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$39.5 million, or 28
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 1.3 percent to C$820.8 million, hurt by lower
selling prices.
Maple Leaf Foods is near the end of a multi-year program to
upgrade its meat operations.
($1 = C$1.30)
