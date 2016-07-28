July 28 Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods
reported a quarterly profit, compared with a
year-earlier loss, helped by higher earnings in its meat
products business.
The company reported net earnings of C$31.4 million ($23.9
million), or 23 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter
ended June 30, compared with a loss of C$7.5 million, or 5
Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Maple Leaf, which is one of Canada's biggest pork
processors, said total sales rose 4.1 percent to C$854.6
million.
($1 = 1.3158 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Arathy S
Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)