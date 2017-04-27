April 27 Canadian meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a 28.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt partly by restructuring charges.

Net earnings fell to C$30.1 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from C$42.3 million, or 31 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

The company's sales rose to C$811.2 million from C$796.9 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)