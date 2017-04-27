UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds details, estimates)
April 27 Meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by increased retail sales in Canada and higher exports.
The Canada-based company, whose brands include Schneiders and namesake Maple Leaf, said adjusted operating earnings rose 10 percent to C$59 million ($43 million) in the first quarter ended March 31.
Maple Leaf, which is Canada's biggest pork processor, is on a hunt for acquisitions in the United States, after years spent upgrading old factories and shedding business lines.
In February, the company bought U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc, a manufacturer of plant-based protein foods, for $140 million, Maple Leaf's first material deal since 2004.
The company said on Thursday its net earnings fell 28.8 percent to C$30.1 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, from a year earlier, hurt by restructuring charges.
On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf earned 33 Canadian cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate by 3 Canadian cents.
The company's sales rose 1.8 percent to C$811.2 million.
($1 = C$1.36) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton and Maju Samuel)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources