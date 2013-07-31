Linde sees interest in assets it may have to sell
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 31 Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday as sales fell in its meat products and protein units, the company said.
Net earnings for the second quarter fell to nil, or a loss of 2 Canadian cents a share, from a profit of C$26 million, or 17 Canadian cents, a year before. Sales of C$1.214 billion were down 3.7 percent.
Adjusted to exclude one-time costs such as restructuring, Maple Leaf reported earnings of 2 Canadian cents, down sharply from 23 cents a year earlier.
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.
* General Wireless Operations Inc. commences voluntary chapter 11 proceeding
* Era Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results