(Adds share activity, dividend hike, background)
By Rod Nickel
Feb 26 Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods
reported a smaller, but still disappointing, quarterly
loss on Thursday, as it worked through a plan to close older
packing plants.
Even so, the company will double its quarterly dividend to 8
Canadian cents. Chief Executive Officer Michael McCain said the
move reflected confidence in the business outlook.
Maple Leaf, one of Canada's biggest pork processors, is
nearing the end of a multiyear program to replace old meat
plants with modernized facilities as it seeks to boost profits
and better compete with U.S. rivals. In the short term, the
C$710-million plan saddles Maple Leaf with duplicate overhead
costs and start-up expenses.
McCain said the company will close a large plant in
Kitchener, Ontario, this week, leaving only one plant in Toronto
left to shut.
Maple Leaf has also shed assets as it focuses on meat,
selling its bakery, Canada Bread Co, to Mexico's Grupo Bimbo
last year for C$1.83 billion in cash.
The fourth-quarter net loss from continuing operations
narrowed to C$23 million ($18.45 million), or 16 Canadian cents
per share, from C$47.9 million, or 34 Canadian cents, a year
ago.
The adjusted loss was C$13.7 million, or 8 Canadian cents
per share, versus C$56 million, or 41 Canadian cents, a year
earlier.
Revenue for the company, whose brands include Schneiders
meat, rose 6 percent to C$794 million due to higher prices.
Analysts, on average, expected Maple Leaf, to earn about 1
Canadian cent a share on sales of about C$791 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Maple Leaf fell 2.3 percent to C$22.17 during
morning Toronto trading, falling off a nearly 17-year high
reached on Tuesday.
($1 = 1.2469 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)