BRIEF-Allied Minds appoints Jill Smith as interim CEO
* Says changes are effective immediately
Oct 30 Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a slightly bigger quarterly loss on higher charges related to modernizing some of its meat plants.
The company reported a wider net loss from continuing operations of C$26.7, or 19 Canadian cents per share for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with C$24.5, or 18 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Maple Leaf Foods, which is one of Canada's biggest pork processors, said total sales rose 8.2 percent to C$820 million.
* Says agreed a new GBP 280 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks
TOKYO, March 13 Asian shares rose on Monday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.