Oct 27 Maple Energy Plc

* Company confirms that, on 15 July 2014 and on subsequent dates, it received offers from Maple Resources Corporation to purchase 100 pct of interest held directly or indirectly by maple companies

* Offer was rejected because it did not provide an integral solution to restructure company's operational and financial condition

* Since july 15, 2014, MRC has not been able to provide evidence of having sufficient funds available to finance offer in a timely manner