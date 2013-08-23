BRIEF-Perrigo signs agreement to divest tysabri royalty stream for up to $2.85 billion
* Perrigo signs agreement to divest tysabri® royalty stream for up to $2.85 billion
Aug 23 Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods said it agreed to sell its biodiesel business to Darling International Inc, a food waste recycling company, for about C$645 million ($613.6 million) in cash.
The rendering and biodiesel business, Rothsay, operates six rendering plants in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia and a biodiesel facility in Quebec, Maple Leaf said.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 Mexico's telecommunications regulator plans to discuss and vote later on Monday on the antitrust rules in place against Carlos Slim's America Movil and broadcaster Grupo Televisa, three people familiar with the matter said.
* Tricon Capital Group to acquire Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp