UPDATE 1-Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
OTTAWA Oct 25 Canada's competition watchdog on Friday approved the C$645 million ($620 million) purchase of Maple Leaf Foods' rendering and biodiesel business by Darling International Inc.
The Competition Bureau said in a statement that its review of the proposed transaction led it to conclude that the deal would not substantially lessen or prevent competition.
Rothsay, Maple Leaf's rendering and biodiesel business, operates six rendering plants in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia and a biodiesel facility in Quebec.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.