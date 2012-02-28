* Adj. earnings C$0.21/shr vs C$0.27/shr yr earlier
* Sales up 3 pct to C$1.25 billion
* Will adjust prices to address high costs
(Adds background)
TORONTO Feb 28 Maple Leaf Foods Inc
reported lower earnings on Tuesday as high costs hurt
the profitability of its prepared meats and baked goods
business.
The Canadian food processor said it is now raising prices to
reflect the higher than expected costs.
"We experienced a challenging fourth quarter as a result of
unseasonably strong raw material costs which impacted continued
margin growth in prepared meats," said Chief Executive Michael
McCain in a statement. "We also experienced short-term higher
operating costs in our bakery business."
A strong Canadian dollar and high raw meat costs have
been persistent obstacles for Maple Lead, which is closing older
meat plants and modernizing others as part of a multi-year plan
to boost earnings.
Maple Leaf said it will close a bakery in Walsall, Britain,
early in 2012, incurring about C$12.7 million in restructuring
costs.
Net earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31 dropped to C$9.2
million ($9.2 million), or 6 Canadian cents a share, from C$30.6
million, or 21 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Adjusted for the impact of restructuring, earnings per share
fell to 21 Canadian cents a share from 27 Canadian cents.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 26 cents.
Revenue rose 3 percent to C$1.25 billion, compared with an
average analyst forecast of C$1.20 billion.
($1 = $1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting By Allison Martell)