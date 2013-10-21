BRIEF-Perrigo signs agreement to divest tysabri royalty stream for up to $2.85 billion
* Perrigo signs agreement to divest tysabri® royalty stream for up to $2.85 billion
Oct 21 Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods said it is looking to sell its interest in Canada Bread Co as it explores options for its bakery business.
Maple Leaf, the maker of Dempster's Bread and Klik luncheon meat, said it expected the sale of its 90 percent interest in Canada Bread Co to be concluded in early 2014.
* Perrigo signs agreement to divest tysabri® royalty stream for up to $2.85 billion
MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 Mexico's telecommunications regulator plans to discuss and vote later on Monday on the antitrust rules in place against Carlos Slim's America Movil and broadcaster Grupo Televisa, three people familiar with the matter said.
* Tricon Capital Group to acquire Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp