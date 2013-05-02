RPT- Copper smelter fees in Asia cool to 4-yr lows after mine shutdowns
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
May 2 Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt in part by lower meat sales.
The company's net loss widened to C$14.7 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter from C$5.8 million, or 4 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 4 percent to C$1.11 billion.
* Low fees could shrink refined copper supplies, underpin prices
* Net Element Inc - on March 3, 2017, net element, entered into an amendment to master exchange agreement dated as of May 2, 2016
* Ares Management Lp reports 15.8 percent stake in Gastar Exploration Inc, as of March 3, 2017 - SEC filing