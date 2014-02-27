Feb 27 Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods
, which has been replacing production facilities and
setting up a new distribution system, reported a quarterly loss
that it blamed on the "tremendous" costs of the restructuring.
"We are in a peak phase of executing our prepared meats
network strategy, which added tremendous costs and inefficiency
in the quarter as we ramped up five new facilities while
continuing to operate our parallel older plants," Chief
Executive Michael McCain said in a statement on Thursday.
McCain said the restructuring was causing "short-term
earnings volatility." Weak protein markets also weighed on
results in the quarter ended Dec. 31, he said.
The company reported a net loss from continuing operations
of C$14.4 million ($12.96 million), or 13 Canadian cents per
share, for the fourth quarter, compared with a net profit of
C$41.0 million, or 27 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 2 percent to C$1.11 billion.