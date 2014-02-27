* 4th-qtr loss from cont. ops C$0.13/shr vs profit
C$0.27/shr
* Sales fall 2 pct to C$1.11 bln
* Restructuring and other related costs rise 19 pct
Feb 27 Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods
Inc, which has been replacing production facilities and
setting up a new distribution system, reported a quarterly loss
that it blamed on the "tremendous" costs of the restructuring.
Maple Leaf's multi-year program to revamp meat operations to
boost profits and better compete with U.S. rivals such as Tyson
Foods Inc is expected to end next year.
The company's margins on hog production have been weak for
several years due to high feed costs.
"We are in a peak phase of executing our prepared meats
network strategy, which added tremendous costs and inefficiency
in the quarter as we ramped up five new facilities while
continuing to operate our parallel older plants," Chief
Executive Michael McCain said in a statement on Thursday.
McCain said the restructuring was causing "short-term
earnings volatility." Weak protein markets also weighed on the
company's results in the quarter ended Dec. 31, he said.
Maple Leaf's restructuring and other related costs jumped 19
percent to C$15.3 million ($13.8 million) in the quarter, while
selling, general and administrative expenses rose 11 percent.
The company sold its Canada Bread Co unit to
Mexico's Grupo Bimbo earlier this month for C$1.83
billion in cash to focus on its meats business.
Maple Leaf reported a net loss from continuing operations of
C$14.4 million, or 13 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter
compared with a net profit of C$41.0 million, or 27 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 2 percent to C$1.11 billion.