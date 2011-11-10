* Ham-boning facility at Winnipeg plant not affected
* Maple Leaf plans to expand facility
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 10 A fire on Wednesday
evening at Maple Leaf Foods' (MFI.TO) Winnipeg meat-processing
plant has idled production of prepared meats for at least a
day, the company said on Thursday.
Production at the facility's ham-boning section will
continue as scheduled, said Lynda Kuhn, senior vice-president
of communications at Maple Leaf, one of Canada's biggest meat
packers and bakers.
The company does not know how long production of prepared
meats will be halted, as firefighters investigate the fire's
cause, Kuhn said.
The fire led to water and smoke damage at the plant, but no
workers were hurt. The company does not yet have an estimate of
damage.
The Winnipeg facility is one of three in Canada that Maple
Leaf plans to expand, while shutting down six others by the end
of 2014. [ID:nN1E79I1L6]
Maple Leaf shares rose 8 Canadian cents, or 0.7 percent, to
C$11.25 in early trading in Toronto.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel; editing by Peter Galloway)