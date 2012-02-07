(Follows alerts)
Feb 7 Canada's Maple Leaf Foods Inc
said it will shut its further-processed poultry plant
in Ayr, Ontario and merge the operations into its Brantford and
Mississauga facilities there, resulting in a loss of 100 jobs.
The meat packer and baker, which is closing older meat
plants while modernizing others as part of a multi-year plan to
boost earnings, will close the Ayr facility in May.
The company said it plans to invest about C$6.5 million in
the Mississauga and Brantford facilities to support the
production transfers.
Maple Leaf, whose U.S. rivals include Tyson Foods,
Smithfield Foods and Hormel, said it expects to
take about C$5.6 million in restructuring costs before taxes.
Shares of Maple Leaf closed at C$11.16 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)