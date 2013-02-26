(Corrects second paragraph to show net earnings per share at 39 Canadian cents, not 38 Canadian cents)

Feb 26 Maple Leaf Foods Inc, one of Canada's biggest bakers and meat processors, reported a jump in quarterly profit on lower costs.

The company's net earnings rose to C$56.8 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter from C$9.2 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company, known for its Maple Leaf branded meats and Dempster's bread, said sales fell 3 percent to C$1.2 billion. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)